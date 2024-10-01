Peru alderman withdraws 2025 mayoral candidacy

Peru Alderman Robert “Bob” Tieman (left) said Tuesday he has decided to withdraw from the 2025 mayoral election to focus on representing the 1st Ward. (Photo provided by Bob Tieman)



“It is an exciting time to be a part of the (Peru City Council),” he said. “And I think I owe it to my constituents to run for the seat I can do the most good from.”

Tieman said he would like to thank everyone who has supported him since making the initial decision to run for mayor, and also those who have given guidance and advice as to whether he should continue the campaign or switch his focus.

Tieman said being an alderman is a relatively thankless job and it was surprising for him to hear his constituents tell him they are disappointed he would no longer be their alderman anymore because they appreciate the job he’s done.

“This is the main reason for my decision,” he said. “I want to do what is best for my community, and I hope I can gain the same support I had in my first campaign and continue to represent the 1st Ward.”