La Salle County Republicans to host meet and greet in Ottawa

The event is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday Sept. 30. Featured candidates are Liz Bishop for the 76th District state representative, Don Jenson for La Salle County Board chairman, Stephanie Jo Thompson for auditor, Kristy Donnelly for the 17th District La Salle County Board and Lloyd Chapman for the 18th La Salle County Board, among others. There will be appetizers and cash bar available. Meet with candidates and learn more about them.