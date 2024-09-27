Streator man gets 3 years prison for death threats to public officials

A Streator man accused of threatening La Salle County judges and lawyers pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Joseph A. Call, 36, appeared in a Zoom conference with his fill-in judge, Associate Judge Brenda Claudio, who was brought in from Kankakee because none of the La Salle County judges could hear Call’s case.

Call pleaded guilty to threatening a public official. Court records said he made threats against three judges, the public defender, the state’s attorney and two assistant state’s attorneys. The threats were made on social media on May 3 and May 6.

Most of the targeted victims stayed silent following Thursday’s plea, declining comment.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro issued only a brief statement on behalf of himself and two assistants, who also were the subject of death threats.

“Any time you threaten a public official it’s very serious and deserves consequences,” Navarro said.