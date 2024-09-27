Starved Rock voted favorite state park

Executive Director for the Illinois Conservation Foundation Steve Ettinger presents the award for favorite state park to Alvin Harper, site superintendent at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at the Starved Rock Visitors Center. (Maribeth Wilson)

The Illinois Valley is known for many gems from river cruises to distillery tours, but Starved Rock State Park is arguably the most popular – at least according to Illinoisans.

Starved Rock was voted the most popular state park for 2024, beating out 26 other parks in its category, according to the Illinois State Park Fundraiser hosted by the Illinois Conservation Foundation.

The Illinois Conservation Foundation presented a plaque on Friday with a list of those who donated on Friday at the Starved Rock Visitors Center attended by volunteers, employees and the conservation police.

Alvin Harper, site superintendent at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said the award was not only a testament to the park itself but also the staff, the volunteers and the IDNR Conservation Police.

“It’s great that people are willing to think of the park, but then to also give their resources and support the park and the agency, it’s very touching,” he said.

Steve Ettinger, executive director for the Illinois Conservation Foundation, said Starved Rock is the most visited park and thanked the employees, volunteers and CPO for everything they contribute to ensure the park is successful.

“This is where people in the Chicago area go when they want to go out and visit nature,” he said.

In June, Illinoisans logged on to the Illinois Conservation website to cast their votes for their favorite parks, simultaneously raising funds for the upkeep of every state park in the state. Each vote was $1.

Ettinger said as the first year of the fundraiser the purpose was to not only raise funds but let people voice their favorite parks.

“It is voted by the citizens by citizens in the state,” he said. “You could technically live anywhere, but it was for people who enjoy the parks.. That was the idea if you’re a frequent park visitor what’s your favorite part of each one.”

The parks were divided into four categories according to attendance, Starved Rock was placed in the highest category with more than 400,000 visitors per year. Other parks in the category included Illini, Cave-In-Rock, Matthiessen and Shabbona Lake, which was voted runner up.

Illinois is one of seven states that does not charge an entrance fee for its state parks relying on donations to maintain access to the parks.

Ettinger said the foundation is a partner of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the donations raised from the contest will be used towards various projects, including trail improvements, new playground equipment and accessibility upgrades.

“We are working with them to prioritize what their needs are and some of their needs can be met through their state budget, " he said. “It’s really a determination between us and them… what’s not in the budget this year we try to get involved and help get something done if there’s a need.”

Jenny Vaughn, operations director for the Illinois Conservation Foundation, said the foundation is Recognizing outstanding contributions to Illinois’ natural resources and outdoor heritage, through their outdoor excellence awards.

The Awards recognize individuals, organizations, and businesses that have made outstanding contributions to preserving, enhancing, and promoting Illinois’ natural resources and outdoor heritage, she said.

The categories include business or business owner, outdoor influencer, volunteer organization and writer or author.

To nominate visit https://ilconservation.org/Who-We-Are/Illinois-Outdoor-Excellence-Awards. Nominations close Oct. 30.

To see a list of winners visit https://www.ilstateparks.org/post/and-the-winners-are.