The First United Methodist Church, 100 W. Jefferson St., Ottawa, will host Nifty Thrifty and Tasty, a thrift and bake sale, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

The proceeds will benefit the projects and programs of the Zonta Club of Ottawa. The Zonta Club provides scholarships for high school girls, hosts the annual girls tea and helps support the local domestic violence shelter.

The thrift sale will include household items and holiday decor, among other items.