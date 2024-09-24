Spring Valley attorney admitted to Bar of the United States Supreme Court

Spring Valley attorney Bradley Popurella was admitted to the Bar of the United States Supreme Court. (Photo provided by Bradley Popurella)

Popurella has owned and operated Popurella Law Office in Princeton since 2016. Popurella serves as the first assistant public defender for Bureau County, where he has worked as an assistant public defender since 2014. He is running for Bureau County state’s attorney. He is opposed by Daniel C. Anderson.

Popurella was admitted to the United States Supreme Court Bar on May 13. He was nominated for admission by Spring Valley attorney Richard Fiocchi.

“Popurella is uniquely qualified with his years of experience as a litigator and attorney for this honor,” Fiocchi said in a news release.

Popurella has litigation experience and has practiced before the Third and Fourth District Appellate Courts, as well as having the privilege of arguing before the Illinois Supreme Court.

“I am honored and humbled by my admission to the United States Supreme Court, and I shall continue to represent my clients with the same fight and zeal I always have,” Popurella said.