The Times area prep sports schedule for Sept. 22-28

A schedule of high school sporting events for the coming week:

Monday, Sept. 23

Boys golf: Streator in ICE Conference Meet (Wolf Creek), 9 a.m.; Prairie Central at Seneca (The Creek), Midland at Woodland (Wolf Creek), Flanagan-Cornell at Eureka, 4 p.m.; Ottawa in I-8 Conference Meet (Kishwaukee CC)

Girls golf: Earlville in Earlville Girls Invitational (Earlville CC), 9 a.m.; Midland at Woodland (Wolf Creek), 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Streator at Mendota, Earlville at Indian Creek, 4:30 p.m.; Sycamore at Ottawa, Hinckley-Big Rock at Somonauk/Leland/Newark, 6 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Seneca at Reed-Custer, 6 p.m.; Lexington at Woodland, Putnam Co. at Serena, 6:30 p.m.; Streator at St. Bede, Roanoke-Benson at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Cross country: Ottawa hosts quadrangular (Catlin Park), 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Flanagan-Cornell, Fieldcrest in HOIC Invitational (El Paso CC), 9 a.m.; Earlville at Indian Creek (Indian Oaks), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Fieldcrest in HOIC Invitational (El Paso CC), 9 a.m; Ottawa in I-8 Conference Meet (Sycamore CC)

Boys soccer: Somonauk/Leland/Newark at IMSA, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Sycamore at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Morris at Ottawa, Streator at Lisle, 6 p.m.; Newark at DePue, Serena at Somonauk, Earlville at Leland, 6:30 p.m.; Fieldcrest at El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Boys golf: Marquette, Seneca, Woodland in Tri-County Conference Meet (Wolf Creek), 1 p.m.; Ottawa in Marmion Invitational (Aurora CC), 1:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Ottawa in Ottawa Invitational (Deer Park), Marquette, Seneca, Woodland in Tri-County Conference Meet (Wolf Creek), 1 p.m.; Somonauk at Elgin St. Edward, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Ottawa at Rochelle, Kewanee at Streator, Serena at Earlville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Streator at La Salle-Peru, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Earlville at Woodland, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Boys golf: Streator, Woodland in Pontiac Scramble (Oaks at River’s Edge), noon; Seneca, Serena/Newark in Dwight Invitational, 1 p.m.; Ottawa at Mendota, 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Eureka at Fieldcrest (Tall Oaks), 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Earlville at Plano, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Wilmington at Streator, 6 p.m.; IMSA at Newark, Somonauk at Hiawatha, Serena at Hinckley-Big Rock, Indian Creek at Leland, 6:30 p.m.; Henry-Sen. at Marquette, Flanagan-Cornell at Tri-Valley, Heyworth at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

Football: Streator at Herscher, Aurora Central Catholic at Seneca, Warrensburg-Latham at Fieldcrest, FCW at Bushnell/Prairie City, 7 p.m.; Ottawa at Sycamore, Rochelle at La Salle-Peru, 7:15 p.m.; Harvard at Sandwich, 7:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Plano at Earlville (Earlville CC), 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Sandwich at Serena, 6:30 p.m.; Plano at Somonauk/Leland/Newark, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Cross country: Ottawa in Rock River Run (Hoover Park), 9 a.m.; Marquette in Kewanee’s Boiler Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Streator, Fieldcrest in Herscher Invitational (Limestone Park), 10 a.m.

Football: Marquette at St. Bede, 1 p.m.

Boys golf: Ottawa in Mendota Ryder Cup (Mendota CC), 8:30 a.m.

Boys soccer: Morris at Ottawa, Earlville at Stillman Valley, 11 a.m.

Girls volleyball: Marquette in Harvard Tournament, Earlville in Yorkville Christian Tournament