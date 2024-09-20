Woodland volleyball tops PC, stays unbeaten in T-CC: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Woodland 2, Putnam County 0: At the Warrior Dome in rural Streator, the Warriors improved to 9-5 overall and 4-0 in Tri-County Conference play with the 25-16, 25-11 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Grace Longmire recorded 10 kills and a block to lead Woodland, with other solid outings from Ella Derossett (12 service points, three aces, 16 assists and a kill), Malayna Pitte (seven service points, an ace, eight kills and three blocks) and Jaylei Leininger (eight service points, two aces, a kill, an assist and five digs).

Ottawa 2, Princeton 1: At Princeton, the Pirates earned a 25-17, 18-25, 25-15 road win.

Ottawa was led by Skylar Dorsey (24 assists, seven digs, two aces), Ayla Dorsey (eight kills), Ella Damron (five kills), Addison Duggan (five kills), Ella Schmitz (16 digs), Kendall Biba (six digs) and Mary Stisser (five aces).

La Salle-Peru 2, Streator 1: At Pops Dale Gym, the Bulldogs (8-5-2) fell 27-29, 25-20, 25-13 in a tough match to the Cavaliers.

Streator was paced by Aubrey Jacobs (12 kills, two blocks, 10 assists, six digs), Sonia Proksa (nine kills, seven digs), Ava Gwaltney (four kills), Emma Rambo (four kills, 17 assists), Mya Zavada (a kill, 2 blocks, an ace) and Maiya Lansford (12 digs).

Serena 2, LaMoille 0: At LaMoille, the Huskers picked up a 25-11, 25-16 win over the Lions led by 13 service points by Jenna Setchell and 11 points, including three aces, by Aubrey Duffy.

Newark 2, Leland 0: At Newark, the Norsemen improved to 9-3 overall and 4-0 in Little Ten Conference action with the win over the Panthers.

Newark was led by Addison Ness (seven kills), Heather Buhle (four kills), Ella Bromeland (nine assists, seven aces) and Taylor Jeffers (eight assists, three aces).

Hinckley-Big Rock 2, Earlville 0: At Earlville, the Red Raiders fell 25-12, 25-15 in the LTC match to the Royals.

Bailey Miller had six kills and nine digs to lead the hosts, with Audrey Scherer adding four service points, an ace and a block, and Payton Actis passing for four assists.

Indian Creek 2, Somonauk 1: At Shabbona, the Bobcats dropped a 22-25, 27-25, 25-19 decision to the Timberwolves.

Somonauk (3-5, 2-2) was led by Ady Werner (eight kills, 17 service points, 14 digs), Bella Rolf (four kills), Abby Hohmann (four kills) and Brooke Bahrey (11 assists).

Morris 2, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the Indians fell at home 25-22, 25-21 in the nonconference match.

Sandwich (7-9) was paced by Brooklyn Marks (16 digs), Alayla Harris (four kills, three blocks), Jessica Ramey (11 assists, six digs) and Jordan Bauer (five kills).

Heyworth 2, Flanagan-Cornell 1: At Flanagan, the Falcons fell 26-24, 18-25, 25-18 in the Heart of Illinois Conference match to the Hornets.

Boys golf

Aurora Central Catholic 182, Marquette 185: At Deer Park Golf Course, the Crusaders, despite Ashton Grady shooting a 39 and earning medalist honors, fell to the Chargers.

Marquette also had counting scores from Braxton Nelle (42), Sawyer Ernat (49) and Lillian Pollnow (55).

Boys soccer

Somonauk/Leland/Newark 5, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, Dillan Gauer made 12 saves in net for Sandwich in the loss to the Bobcats.

Boys cross country

Somonauk’s Stillwell runs to win: At Spring Valley, Somonauk’s Landin Stillwell finished first in 15 minutes, 47.81 seconds in a meet with host Hall and Putnam County.

The Bobcats also had top 10 finishes from Gunnar Swenson (2nd, 16:14.84), Wyatt Hannibal (5th, 17:33.28) and Aidan Wesson (8th, 19:11.88).