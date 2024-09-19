Ottawa golf finishes I-8 season unbeaten; Seneca girls move to 14-1: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Boys golf

Ottawa 149, Morris 174: At Deer Park, the host Pirates finished the Interstate 8 Conference regular season undefeated with the victory, led by medalist Seth Cooper’s even-par 35 over nine holes.

Bryer Harris (36), Jacob Armstrong (39) and James Threadgill (399 completed Ottawa’s scorecard.

The I-8 Tournament will be held next week.

Seneca 164, Sandwich 176, Plano 208: At Morris Country Club, the Fighting Irish prevailed led by Cooper Thorson’s medalist-claiming 38. Cody Malak (41), Keegan Murphy (42) and Grant Siegel also scored for Seneca.

Sandwich placed second, led by Noah Campbell (41), Kyle Michels (43), Nolan Oros (45) and Colten Oakes (47).

Quentin Santoria (49) provided Plano’s low round.

Girls golf

Seneca 207, St. Bede 232: At Spring Creek, the visiting Fighting Irish improved to 14-1 in duals, paced by medalist Piper Stenzel’s 46. Shelby Welsh (51), Camryn Stecken (53) and Brooklyn Szafranski (57) rounded out the Seneca scorecard.

Girls volleyball

Woodstock North 2, Sandwich 0: In Kishwaukee River play, the Indians were defeated despite 10 assists and eight digs from Jessica Ramey and four kills apiece off the hands of Londyn Scott and Liza Goodbred.

Flanagan-Cornell 2, Dwight 0: At Dwight, the visiting Falcons improved to 5-8 on the season with the victory.

Seneca 2, Gardner-S. Wilmington 0: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish prevailed in the nonconference meeting. Tessa Krull (five kills), Audrey McNabb (10 kills) and Lainie Olson (20 assists) led Seneca.

Girls tennis

Streator def. St. Bede: At Peru, the visiting Bulldogs scored the nonconference triumph.

Boys soccer

Somonauk/Leland/Newark 8, Earlville 1: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders were defeated despite six saves from Landin Tirevold and a goal from Adin Hensley (Michael Clemens assist).

Woodstock 8, Sandwich 1: In a Kishwaukee River match, the Indians received a goal from Kayden Page and 16 saves courtesy of Dillan Gauer.