Mendota Museum and Historical Society to feature Sandra McKay in presentation on orphan journeys

The Mendota Museum and Historical Society will present a talk by historian and author Sandra McKay at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the society’s new space at 907 Washington St., Mendota.

McKay is the author of “A Place for Me: An Orphan’s Journey Home,” and she will discuss the history of the orphan trains that ran from the middle of the 19th century into the early 20th, according to a news release from the society.

These trains transported children who had either lost their parents or whose families could no longer care for them to new homes across the country, according to the release.

This talk will focus on the role played by the nation’s railroads, including the Illinois Central, as well as the impact on the children and local communities in northern Illinois, according to the release.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at mendotamuseums.org/ or by calling 815-539-3375.