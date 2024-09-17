New Ottawa medical practice to open in 2025

Austin Martin, MD, who has been practicing in Ottawa for six years, said he will continue his practice with OSF through Dec. 31 and will open his new practice Jan. 1 at 116 W. Lafayette St., Suite 2, Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

An OSF Healthcare family medicine doctor announced plans to leave the medical center at the end of the year to open a new membership-based medical practice, Holy Family Direct Primary Care, in Ottawa.

Austin Martin, MD, said direct primary care is a new model of providing care, which will allow increased access to same day appointments and allow direct communication with Martin.

“It tries to remove all obstacles between patient and physician,” Martin said in a video posted to the Catholic clinic’s website. “Basically, the patient pays a monthly fixed fee to the physician directly. This covers the cost of nearly 90% of the healthcare most people need.”

He also provides his cellphone number, which allows patients to call or text when problems arise.

Austin said people who have complex medical issues may especially benefit from this model because of the additional time, coordination of care and system navigation he can provide.

He also said this model will save his patients money.

For example, he said a hospital system charged $750 before the deductible had been met for a kidney ultrasound. The cash price through a Direct Primary Care membership was $200. Labs and wholesale medications also can be obtained at a cheaper cash rate with a membership, he said. He still recommends his patients carry insurance, as there are certain needs such as surgery and hospitalization he can’t provide.

Austin, who has been practicing in Ottawa for six years, said he will continue his practice with OSF through Dec. 31 and will open his new practice Jan. 1 at 116 W. Lafayette St., Suite 2, Ottawa.

“I am really excited to begin this new clinic and to be able to begin practicing medicine the way I’ve always wanted to practice it, as I would for people in my own family,” he said.

To maintain a level of care and availability, the practice will be accepting 500 to 600 patients. For more information, visit holyfamilydpc.com.

