Marquette volleyball defeats Indian Creek: The Times Monday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Marquette 2, Indian Creek 0: At Shabbona, the Crusaders used a balanced attack in a 25-16, 25-16 win over the Timberwolves.

Marquette was paced by Makayla Backos (five kills, four aces and five digs), Kinley Rick (five kills and five digs), Avery Durdan (four kills, two blocks), Kaitlyn Davis (two kills, two blocks), Hunter Hopkins (eight assists, two aces), Kealey Rick (seven assists, two aces) and Emily Ryan-Adair (10 digs).

Woodland 2, Ridgeview 0: At Ridgeview, the Warriors improved to 9-5 on the season with a 25-13, 25-18 win over the Mustangs.

Woodland was led by Malayna Pitte (eight service points, seven kills and a block), Grace Longmire (seven kills, a solo block, two assist blocks) and Ella Derossett (seven service points, three aces and 12 assists).

Seneca senior Lainie Olson (Brian Hoxsey)

Seneca 2, Morris 0: At Morris, the Fighting Irish posted a 25-20, 25-21 victory over the hosts.

Lainie Olson had 14 assists, Graysen Provance five blocks, while Tessa Krull and Franki Meyers had big matches at the net for Seneca.

Newark 2, Aurora Central Catholic 0: At Aurora, the Norsemen improved to 7-3 on the season with a 25-22, 25-18 victory over the Chargers.

Newark was paced by five kills each from Addison Long, Rylie Carlson and Adrianna Larsen, with Taylor Jeffers recording 18 assists.

Earlville 2, Lowpoint-Washburn 0: At Washburn, the Red Raiders — led by 11 kills from Bailey Miller and 14 digs from Liz Vazquez — earned a 26-24, 25-22 triumph over the Wildcats.

Earlville also received solid contributions from Audrey Scherer (eight service points, five aces), Rylee Hill (three kills) and Payton Actis (nine assists).

Woodstock 2, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, the Indians fell 25-21, 21-25, 25-21 to the Blue Streaks in the Kishwaukee River Conference match.

Sandwich was led by Jessica Ramey (25 assists, 10 digs), Jordan Bauer (12 kills), Brooklyn Marks (16 digs, six service points), Bella Isadore (12 digs, six service points), Alayla Harris (three blocks, six kills) and Sofia Hill (10 digs).

Girls tennis

Ottawa 3, Streator 2: At the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility, the Pirates slipped past the Bulldogs.

In singles, Streator’s No. 1 Madilyn Wahl (6-3, 6-1 over Tessa Diaz) and No. 2 Isabell Gutierrez (6-2, 7-5 over Andie Kerestes) were victorious.

Ottawa swept the doubles matches with No. 1 Brooklyn Byone/Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis (6-4, 5-7, 10-8 over Indyanna Hernandez/Joyce Walkling), No. 2 Gabby Cooper/Reese Purcell (6-3, 7-5 over Adelaide Mahon/Audrey Aramada) and No. 3 Laurel Fisher/Perla Gutierrez (6-4, 6-7 (3), 10-5) all earning wins.

Girls golf

Ottawa 215, Sycamore 223: At Sycamore Country Club, the Pirates – behind 49s from Marlie Orlandi and Sam Rivera – defeated the host Spartans.

Payton Bruck added a 53 and Mara McCullough a 64 for Ottawa.

Boys golf

St. Bede 173, Midland 173, Marquette 206: At Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley, the Crusaders fell to both the Bruins and Timberwolves.

Braxton Nelle led Marquette with a 45, with Ashton Grady and Sawyer Ernat scoring 48s, and Shea Connor a 65.

Boys soccer

Streator 5, East Peoria 0: At East Peoria, Connor Decker, Landon Muhlstadt, David Paton, Dalton Sliker and Carlos Cueto all scored goals for the Bulldogs (6-7-1) in the win over the Raiders.

Hinckley-Big Rock 3, Serena 2: At Serena, the Huskers (3-7-1, 0-2) fell in the Little Ten Conference match to the Royals.

Marcio Soto had a goal and an assist for Serena, while Damien Gonzalez also scored a goal. Easton Bucz had an assist.

Somonauk/Leland/Newark 5, DePue 1: At DePue, the Bobcats (6-2-2, 2-0) topped the Little Giants in LTC action.

Richmond-Burton 9, Sandwich 0: At Richmond, the Indians, despite nine saves from Dillan Gauer, fell in the KRC match to the Rockets.