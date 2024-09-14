Evan Snook’s hat trick leads Ottawa boys soccer to home victory: The Times Friday Roundup

Boys soccer

Ottawa 5, IMSA 1: At the King Field pitch, Pirates senior Evan Snook scored three times in the victory over the Titans on Friday.

Jorge Lopez and Malichai Williams also found the back of the net for Ottawa (6-1), with Robert Polier, Mason Jaegle and Rory Moore recording assists.

Somonauk/Leland/Newark co-op 2, Oregon 0: At Somonauk, the Bobcats (5-2-2) blanked the visiting Hawks.

Earlville 1, DePue 1: At Earville, Easton Fruit scored for the Red Raiders (2-4-1, 0-0-1), while Landen Tirevold made three saves in net in the Little Ten Conference tie with the Little Giants.

Football

LeRoy 49, Fieldcrest 0: At LeRoy, the Panthers (3-0) led the Knights just 6-0 after the opening quarter but then exploded for 23 second-quarter points in the Heart of Central Illinois Small contest.

Fieldcrest (0-3), which was held to 89 total yards, was led by Eddie Lorton’s 35 yards on 12 carries and Kash Klendworth’s 12 yards passing.

Girls golf

Woodstock 248, Plano 271, Sandwich 280: At Edgebrook Golf Club, the Indians fell in the home opener to the Blue Streaks and Reapers.

Sandwich received counting scores from Brynn Butler (63), Fiona Legge (70), Ruby Ferguson (73) and Vivian Pastion (74).