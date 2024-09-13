Best of the Illinois Valley highlights readers’ favorite businesses

A large crowd attends the Best of the Illinois Valley event on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

The Best of the Illinois Valley set out in March to recognize the best businesses, best people and best places in the region.

Thursday, Shaw Local News Network celebrated those businesses with a banquet at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle.

The event honored the Best of Illinois Valley winners who placed top three in each category. In March, Shaw Local News Network posted a nomination ballot with more than 160 pre-determined categories and received more than 25,000 nominations. The top five nominees in each category moved to the voting phase that began in May. That process received more than 108,000 votes that decided the winners of the 2024 Best of the Illinois Valley.

Andy Arnold and his daughter Avalean of Peru have their photo taken on a 360 degree camera Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, during the Best of the Illinois Valley event at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Tom Shaw, vice president and chief product officer of Shaw Media, congratulated the businesses Thursday.

“This accomplishment should be something you and your employees should be proud of,” said Jeanette Smith, general manager and advertisement director for the NewsTribune, The Times and Bureau County Republican in the Illinois Valley region of Shaw Local News Network. “When we first came up with the idea of merging all of our local readers’ and listeners’ choice contests into one year-long competition, we wanted to make it something truly special. Our mission became simple. Create a year-round celebration that shines a spotlight on the best businesses, the best people and the best places in the Illinois Valley.”

Thursday’s event featured food and desserts served by several category winners (Jalapenos, Skoog’s Pub & Grill, Tony’s Butt Shack, Spring Valley Bakery, Starved Rock Lodge, Rip’s Chicken and Kelsey’s Kakes), a 360 camera sponsored by Mr. Sparkle Auto Spa and a red carpet photo opportunity sponsored by Chaos and Curiosities.

The event’s presenting sponsor was Schimmer Automotive Group and the supporting sponsor was SGKR Injury Attorneys. Petals by Peyton provided the floral arrangements for the event and the Auditorium Ballroom supplied the facility.

A glossy magazine in Saturday’s editions of the NewsTribune, The Times and Bureau County Republican will feature all of the winners as well as photos and stories about top-voted businesses. The winner’s directory also will be available online starting Sept. 23 at BestoftheIllinoisValley.com