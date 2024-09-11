La Salle County grand jury: Sept. 10, 2024

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments.

Nicholas R. Milby, 35, La Salle, armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of cannabis, unlawful possession of controlled substance.

Tyshawn K. Doyle, 33, Riverdale, armed habitual criminal, aggravated discharge of firearm.

Jaleel R. Berry, 32, Streator, unlawful possession of weapon by a felon.

Tania Torres-Magana, 36, Streator, residential burglary.

John D. Znaniecki, 34, Ottawa, burglary.

Edward D. Hardison Jr., 24, La Moille, deceptive practice.

Christopher G. Leone, 45, Ottawa, aggravated battery, threatening public official, criminal damage to property.

Andrew J. Giblin, 30, Ottawa, disorderly conduct.

Joshua A. Davis, 41, Marseilles, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked.