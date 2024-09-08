Stage 212 in La Salle to host auditions for ‘Tarzan’

Director Ashley Hurst announced auditions for Stage 212′s Winter 2025 production, “Tarzan,” the stage musical based on the Disney film.

Auditions will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the theater, 700 First St., La Salle. Callbacks will be Sunday, Sept. 29, based on availability. Hurst will be casting up to 20 performers, including leads, ensemble and a small children’s ensemble. Minimum age to audition is 8 years old.

Auditioners must prepare an audition cut no more than one minute in length. The song must be from a musical and in the style of the show, but not from the show. A backing track is required, and a speaker will be provided. Audition songs must be memorized. Auditioners will also be taught a short dance combination, and should wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Flip flops, Uggs, crocs, just socks, open toed shoes or bare feet will not be allowed for the dance audition. Acting auditions will consist of cuts from the script. These cuts are provided on the Stage 212 website. Memorization is not mandatory.

Video submissions will be accepted. Auditioners must slate with name, age, part(s) they are auditioning for and the name/show of their audition song in the beginning of the video. Audition song requirements are as stated above. They must also read one audition cut per character they are auditioning for. Dancing is not required for a video audition, but participation in a dance audition may be required at callbacks. The submission must be emailed to MsAshleyHurst@gmail.com, stating auditioner’s full name in the Subject Line. Any submission received after 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 will not be accepted or considered.

Online registration is required for all participants prior to auditions. To complete the online registration form and to view more detailed audition information, auditioners should go to the Stage 212 web site at stage212.org. Questions may be submitted to the director at MsAshleyHurst@gmail.com, subject line, “Tarzan Auditions.”

“Tarzan” will be presented Jan. 31-Feb. 9.