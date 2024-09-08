Ottawa volleyball places 2nd at Rochelle Invite: The Times Saturday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Ottawa finishes runner-up at Rochelle: The Pirates — despite six kills from Ayla Dorsey, 16 assists from Skylar Dorsey and eight digs from Kendall Biba — fell to McHenry 25-13, 29-27 in the championship match of Saturday’s Rochelle Invite.

Ottawa reached the title match with a 19-25, 25-20, 25-13 win over Rochelle in which Ayla Dorsey had 12 kills and three blocks, Belle Markey six kills, Skylar Dorsey 21 assists, Ella Schmitz seven digs and Ana Zeglis a pair of aces.

In pool play the Pirates defeated Yorkville Christian 25-13, 25-7 (Addison Duggan nine kills, Mary Stisser four kills, Skylar Dorsey 16 assists, Bina five digs), Earlville 25-9, 25-7 (Ayla Dorsey eight kills, Skylar Dorsey 12 assists, Jordyn Allen three assists, Biba 10 digs, Schmitz nine digs) and Freeport 25-15, 25-15 (Ayla Dorsey 10 kills and four aces, Duggan six kills, Skylar Dorsey 18 assists, Biba seven dogs, Ella Damron six digs).

Newark finishes 4th at Manteno: The Norsemen defeated Grant Park (25-12, 25-18) and Illinois Lutheran (25-13, 25-7), but fell to Sherrard (25-18, 25-18) in pool play at the Manteno Earlybird Tournament. Newark then dropped a 25-23, 20-25, 15-11 decision to Watseka in the third-place match.

Newark was led on the day by all-tournament selection Taylor Jeffers (69 assists, 16 aces), as well as Adrianna Larsen (30 kills) and Elle Norquist (48 digs, 11 aces).

Boys soccer

Ottawa 2, Sterling 1: At the King Field pitch, the Pirates improved to 5-0 on the season with the victory over the Golden Warriors.

Romeoville 6, Streator 1; Streator 2, Rockford Auburn 1: At Woodstock, the Bulldogs (5-5-1) fell to the Spartans, but rebounded to top the Knights at the Jacob Norys Tournament on Saturday.

On Friday at the event, Streator fell 7-0 to Sycamore.

Somonauk/Leland/Newark 3, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 0: At Herscher, The Bobcats blanked the Cyclones at the Herscher Shootout.