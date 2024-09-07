Ottawa takes part in Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Family members, caregivers and supporters gathered Saturday in Ottawa for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Jay McCracken, executive director for Ottawa Chamber of Commerce, walked in honor of his late mother after publicly speaking about her battle with Alzheimer’s disease for the first time.

“She was 80 by the time she had shown any signs,” he said. “So, we were blessed it wasn’t sooner, because so many families go through it so much earlier. … But she left us with so many poignant memories.”

McCracken said he learned so much about patience during that time with his mother.

“I thought I was covering my frustration with her, some of the ways she was acting,” he said. “She looked at me and said, ‘Jay, you need to remember I am doing the best I can.’”

More than 180 participants walked Saturday in support of those afflicted with Alzheimer’s, some carrying flower pinwheels in honor of their loved ones. Each color had its own meaning: Blue, I have Alzheimer’s/dementia; yellow, I am supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s/dementia; purple, I have lost someone to Alzheimer’s/dementia; and orange, I support the cause and the Alzheimer’s Association vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

After the walk, the flowers are “planted” in a promise garden.

“This is an opportunity for people in the community to see that they are not alone,” event senior manager Kayli Rizzo said. “And while their experience is unique, there is a large group of people that are also dealing with it, and there is support around them.”

To donate or if you would like to volunteer next year visit act.alz.org or call Rizzo at 815-373-5114 or email her at klavelle@alz.org.

If you are struggling with Alzheimer’s or have questions, call 800-272-3900.