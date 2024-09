Nathalie Schmidt, Sunrise Rotary Foundation Chair, awarded Anderson with a Paul Harris Major Donor pin signifying his $10,000 level of giving. The Rotary Foundation continues to do good in the world with more than 1.2 million members in 220 countries across the globe. (Photo provided by Jane Goetz)

Ottawa Sunrise Rotary recently recognized past president Gene Anderson for his continued support of The Rotary Foundation.

