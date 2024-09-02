Granville library to host grand opening of community room

The Putnam County Public Library announced the grand opening 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14, of the Community Room at the Granville Branch, 214 S. McCoy St. (Jayce Eustice)

The Putnam County Public Library announced the grand opening 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14, of the Community Room at the Granville Branch, 214 S. McCoy St.

The Community Room was developed and created for the public to enjoy library programs and to host meetings.

The Community Room will be dedicated to the memory of Bonnee L. Harris, who began her career in Putnam County, as a kindergarten teacher in 1966, later teaching fourth grade. Harris was a devoted teacher, and would provide support for learning in many ways, like providing a classroom library, field trips, exploring local history and real-world studies in math and science, as well as activities in art and music. She also returned to school herself to earn a master’s degree in early childhood education.

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided. For more information about the event, call the Granville Branch at 815-339-2038.