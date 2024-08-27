La Salle County Historical Society announces $25,000 Edmund B. Thornton endowment

The La Salle County Historical Society announced Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, a $25,000 endowment has been established in memory of local historian, preservationist and long-time supporter Edmund B. Thornton. (Photo provided by Amanda Carter)

The La Salle County Historical Society announced Tuesday a $25,000 endowment has been established in memory of local historian, preservationist and long-time supporter Edmund B. Thornton.

The endowment, received from the Edmund B. Thornton Foundation, will be used for reimbursement of compensation paid for interns.

“The officers and board of directors along with the staff and members of the society are honored to have received this generous gift from Susan and Taylor Thornton, the wife and daughter of Edmund, on behalf of the Thornton Foundation,” the society said in a news release.

Beginning in 2025, the Society will utilize endowment funds to hire interns who will assist in the collection, preservation and education of La Salle County history. College students studying history, or a related subject will have priority in filling these part-time or short-term paid positions. Important duties such as assisting with collections research and digitization projects, drafting articles, and helping with Museum events are examples of jobs interns perform.

Information on becoming an intern may be found by visiting the Museum website www.lasallecountyhistoricalsociety.org or by contacting Amanda Carter, museum director, via email office@lasallecountyhistoricalsociety.org or by calling 815-667-4861.