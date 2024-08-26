OSF adds doctor in Ottawa, Streator

OSF HealthCare announced Kallista Kamberos, DO, has joined its primary care team in the Ottawa and Streator communities. (Photo provided by Annette Barr Photography)

Kamberos will be offering comprehensive primary care services at OSF HealthCare – OSF Medical Group at 1614 E. Norris Dr. in Ottawa and 111 Spring St., Floor 4 in Streator. A graduate of the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine-Carolinas Campus, Kamberos is dedicated to improving access to high-quality healthcare in the region, bringing her expertise and a commitment to enhancing patient care, OSF said in a news release.

For appointments with Kamberos or any member of her care team, contact OSF Medical Group – Primary Care in Ottawa at 815-433-1010 or OSF Medical Group – Primary Care in Streator at 815-672-4587.