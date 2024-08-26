August 26, 2024
1 dead after Interstate 39 crash near La Salle

River rescue teams released from scene at midday

By Tom Collins
A Sunday morning collision on the Interstate 39 bridge near La Salle resulted in a fatality and the body was recovered from the Illinois River.

A Sunday morning collision on the Interstate 39 bridge near La Salle resulted in a fatality and the body was recovered from the Illinois River. (Scott Anderson)

A Sunday morning collision on the Interstate 39 bridge near La Salle resulted in a fatality and the body was recovered from the Illinois River.

Preliminary reports suggest a Jeep or sport-utility vehicle rolled over early Sunday. A complete report is pending from state police and the La Salle County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the name of the deceased.

However, Commander Steve Hammerich of Peru River Rescue confirmed his team, along with crews from Spring Valley Fire Department and Ottawa River Rescue, cleared the scene about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

