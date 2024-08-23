2024 BCR boys soccer preview: Seniors will lead Princeton on and off the field

Coach: David Gray

Top returners: Aaron Cano, sr., D; Asa Gartin, sr., D; Philip Goodale, sr., MF; Parker Nink, so., MF; Chase Sims, sr., MF; Izaiah Smallwood, sr., F; Tyler VanDeventer, so., MF

Key newcomer: Braylon Clevenger, fr., MF

Note worthy: Gray said the seniors will not only play a key role for what they will bring on the field, but also their leadership. “They have a good amount of varsity experience. They know what it takes to play at the varsity level, and we are counting on them to help the younger boys understand,” Gray said. The Tigers will need strong play from junior goalkeeper Landon Davis, Gray said, and he has looked good in practice. Sophomores Nink and VanDeventer will be asked to carry more of the load for the Tigers. “We believe they are capable and will rise to the challenge,” Gray said. Clevenger is also expected to make an impact right away. “He has shown skill and athleticism that we hope will translate into match time,” Gray said. It is difficult to say what the Tigers’ strengths will be, Gray said, “since we will have to learn a lot about ourselves over the first couple weeks of matches.” He wants to continue to improve throughout the season and hopes “to be playing our best at the end of the season and be a tough team to knock out of the playoffs.” ... The Tigers will kick off the season at home Monday vs. Ottawa.

Coach: Martin Moreno

Top returners: Gabriel Cano, jr., MF; Osvaldo Morales, sr., MF/F; Antionio Aldana, jr., D; Sandro Aldana, jr., D; Fernando Morales, jr., D; Roberto Rios, so., F

Key newcomers: Ilan Bardot, sr., MF; Cesar Quintana, sr., D; Pedro Lopez, fr., MF

Worth noting: The Little Giants have a solid nucleus returning that will be joined by several newcomers expected to make an impact. “We are a well rounded team from the 11 starters to the guys coming off the bench,” Moreno said. “Our biggest strength is definitely our midfield play and presence.” Cano (11 goals in 2023) and Morales (3 goals, 8 assists) look to be among the team’s top scorers after playing secondary roles last season, while Bardot also will be counted on to provide scoring. “This year’s offense will mainly be focusing on strong passing play and getting more effective attempts to score from the midfield,” Moreno said. Ramon Arevalo will start in goal. “Our defense is solid,” Moreno said. “They have a lot of positive things, but are still working with adjustments and communicating,” Moreno said. The Little Giants are looking to improve on last fall’s 7-15-1 record. “Our goals are to win as many games as possible, get better each and every day and get further in postseason play,” Moreno said.