Ottawa hydrant flushing to begin Sept. 3

The Ottawa Water Department will begin its regular hydrant flushing maintenance Tuesday, Sept. 3. Flushing will continue through Friday, Oct. 4.
These neighborhoods will be flushed the week of Sept. 3.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
East Norris Drive, east of the Fox River
Ottawa Industrial Park and Champlain Street between Norris Drive and Goose Creek
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Bellevue Avenue and all intersecting streets
Gracefield Subdivision
Thursday, Sept. 5
Etna Road, east of Route 23
Oak Ridge Drive, Circle Drive, Meadow Lane, Delaney Drive, Charles Court, Hillside Avenue, Everette Road and Avon Lane
Turnberry Subdivision
Reynolds Manor
Friday, Sept. 6
West of Route 23, including Kain Subdivision and Emerald Drive