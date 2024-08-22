Ottawa hydrant flushing to begin Sept. 3

The Ottawa Water Department will begin its regular hydrant flushing maintenance Tuesday, Sept. 3. Flushing will continue through Friday, Oct. 4. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The Ottawa Water Department will begin its regular hydrant flushing maintenance Tuesday, Sept. 3. Flushing will continue through Friday, Oct. 4.

These neighborhoods will be flushed the week of Sept. 3.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

East Norris Drive, east of the Fox River

Ottawa Industrial Park and Champlain Street between Norris Drive and Goose Creek

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Bellevue Avenue and all intersecting streets

Gracefield Subdivision

Thursday, Sept. 5

Etna Road, east of Route 23

Oak Ridge Drive, Circle Drive, Meadow Lane, Delaney Drive, Charles Court, Hillside Avenue, Everette Road and Avon Lane

Turnberry Subdivision

Reynolds Manor

Friday, Sept. 6

West of Route 23, including Kain Subdivision and Emerald Drive