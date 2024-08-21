Streator PPG Flyers enjoy high-flying adventures

A Streator PPG flyer takes to the skies, demonstrating the excitement of powered paragliding. The group's flights are a blend of adventure and community spirit. (Photo provided by Brian Smithmeyer)

If you’re in Streator and spot a group of people gliding above the cornfields, you’re witnessing the Streator PPG Flyers in action.

Led by Rick Coble, the group started three years ago to pursue their passion and hobby for powered paragliding while building a community connection.

Powered paragliding (PPG) is a type of flying where individuals use a small motor and a lightweight parachute-like wing to soar through the air. Unlike traditional paragliding, which relies on wind and currents to stay in the air, powered paragliding uses the motor to take off and fly.

The setup consists of a lightweight, inflatable wing and a motor unit strapped to the pilot’s back. The motor unit, often referred to as a paramotor, includes a frame, engine and propeller. To launch, the pilot starts the engine, uses a combination of forward running and the engine to lift off the ground, and then steers using the wing’s controls.

“It’s kind of looks and feels like a flying lawnchair,” Coble said.

A powered paraglider setup: a lightweight wing and motor unit that allows for takeoff, flight and landing. (Rick Coble)

Coble’s journey into powered paragliding is both inspiring and bittersweet.

After many years of skydiving, Coble encountered an unexpected challenge with emphysema, which increasingly made it difficult for him to continue skydiving.

Instead of retreating from his passion, he found a new path.

Six years ago, he and his son Kyle, discovered powered paragliding, a hobby that allowed them to continue the thrill of flying despite the physical limitations imposed by Coble’s condition.

“I was going to work one day and I saw one of these things flying, then it hit me that this could be something we could do together,” Coble said.

Their flights caught the attention of local resident Don Godfrey, who saw them flying behind his house in Streator. Intrigued, Don met Rick and Kyle at the airport and began training two weeks later to join them.

He was the first person to officially join the Streator PPG Flyers and has been flying with them ever since.

“I saw them flying from my backyard and thought it looked like a lot of fun, so I met them at the airport,” Godfrey said. “The rest is history.”

Streator PPG Flyers group member Don Godfrey checks his equipment and prepares for a recent flight. (Photo provided by Rick Coble)

Coble noted some group members aren’t just skimming the crops, with a couple ascending above the clouds. He explained each flyer has their own comfort level, with some reaching altitudes of up to 10,000 feet during their flights.

While the Streator PPG Flyers aren’t heavily involved in large-scale events, they remain committed to community engagement in their own unique way.

Recently, the group organized a special “dream flight” for a member of the community facing serious health challenges. Although bad weather prevented the flight from taking place, Coble plans reschedule the event.

He said one of their more notable activities includes dropping small army paratroopers from the air for children during flights. This gesture, while simple, has become a popular and cherished part of their group’s flights together.

“You can just tell the excitement they’re having,” Coble said. “We all carry the toy paratroopers now, and love watching the kids reactions when we drop them down.”

Rick Coble, leader of Streator PPG, shared that while flying above, many members of their group carry mini toy paratroopers and drop them to children they spot on the ground. (Photo provided by Don Godfrey)

When reflecting on his most memorable experiences over the past six years, Coble appreciates the simple things.

“The thing I really appreciate is just how peaceful it is being up there,” Coble said. “One of the best moments I’ve had is watching the sunset from that view.”

Streator PPG flyers enjoy a sunset flight on Oct. 2, 2023. (Photo provided by Don Godfrey)

For more information on when the group flys or even flying yourself, visit the Streator PPG Flyers Facebook page.