Streator Fire Department announces promotions for Bryan Park, Ed Levy

Ed Levy (left) and Bryan Park pose recently for a photo at Streator Fire Department after being recently promoted. (Photo provided by Streator Fire Department)

The Streator Fire Department announced recent leadership changes.

Bryan Park has been promoted to captain and now will lead B Shift.

Park has been a member of the department since 2002 and served as a lieutenant on C Shift since 2016. His new role will see him taking on greater responsibilities in managing B Shift operations.

In response to Park’s promotion, Firefighter Ed Levy has been promoted to lieutenant and will take over duties on C Shift. Levy has been with the department since 2016, where he has been part of B Shift.

Both of these promotions are because of the department bidding farewell to Capt. Ryan Reynolds, who is retiring after 26 years of service.

Reynolds, who joined the department in 1998, has been a key figure in responding to major incidents such as Hurricane Katrina, the Utica tornado and the Streator tornado.