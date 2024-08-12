Bureau County GOP to open headquarters in Princeton

Illinois Senate candidate for the 37th district, Li Arrelano of Dixon is scheduled to be on hand for the official opening of the Bureau County Republican Party headquarters in Princeton. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Bureau County Republican Party is inviting the public to join it for the official opening of the Republican headquarters at 777 South Main St. in Princeton, located on the lower level.

Campaign signs and literature will be available for most candidates on the 2024 ballot. Official opening will be 6 p.m. Thursday Aug. 15.

Illinois Senate candidate for the 37th district, Li Arrelano is scheduled to be on hand. Arrelano is running unopposed to succeed state Sen. Win Stoller who has chosen not to run.

Light refreshments will be served. The public is invited to join the local party activists.

Once opened, the headquarters will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays by prior arrangements.

Watch the Facebook pages of the Bureau County Republican Party and the Bureau County Republican Women to see when special guest speakers and candidates will be featured.