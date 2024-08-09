No shooting in Ottawa, despite initial call, police say

There was no late-night shooting Thursday at the Ravlin Congregate Center, Ottawa police said in a Friday news release. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa police confirmed officers were dispatched at 11:23 p.m. to the center, located at 400 E. Washington St., following a report of an argument between a male and female in which multiple gunshots were heard.

“After conducting a thorough search of the building, reviewing security video, and speaking with multiple residents, officers determined the events reported by the caller had not occurred,” police said.

Ottawa police thanked the parties that assisted, which “resulted in officers quickly determining no threat existed and there was no risk to the safety of the residents and the community.”

Police said the matter remains under investigation by the Ottawa Police Department and the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office. The Ottawa Police Department was assisted by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and the Housing Authority of La Salle County.