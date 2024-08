The tennis courts at Lincoln-Douglas Park on East Norris Drive in Ottawa will be temporarily reserved from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday from Aug. 12 through Aug. 23. (Derek Barichello)

The courts will be used for Ottawa High School tennis practice while the tennis court resurfacing project at the school’s facility is being completed. Signs will be posted at the Lincoln-Douglas courts reminding others of the reservation for the high school.