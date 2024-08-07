Streator hires new police officer

Streator's Police Department's latest hire, Shayne Schuler, shakes hands Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, with with Police Chief John Franklin as Schuler was sworn in to Streator's police department. (Photo provided by Streator Police Department)

The Streator Police Department hired a new officer.

The department welcomed Officer Shayne Schuler, who was sworn in Monday at City Hall.

Schuler joins the police department from Vactor Manufacturing, where he served as a supervisor.

Deputy Chief Robert Wood was enthusiastic about Schuler’s arrival, noting the department now is nearing full staffing.

“We are excited to bring Shayne aboard and feel that he will be a great fit, not only for our department, but also more importantly for the community which we serve,” Wood said.

According to Wood, Schuler will replace one of the department’s officers who is retiring at the end of the month. Officer Joel Hoffmeyer will retire from the Streator Police Department and accept a position as police chief in Henry.

Wood noted that while the staff is almost full, there is potential for the department to look to hire one more officer in early 2025 based on operational needs.

This does not account for any officers who may choose to retire, so the department encourages anyone interested in joining to apply via the City of Streator website. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, with written testing and interviews typically held monthly.

According to Streator Police Department’s Facebook post, Schuler will start his responsibilities with the department through a series of ride-alongs with veteran officers to gain an understanding of local protocols and documentation.

In early September, Schuler will advance his training at the Sauk Valley Community College Police Academy in Dixon, where he will undergo instruction for the next four months until he begins patrol in Streator.