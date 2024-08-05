Spirit Halloween in Peru Mall now open

Spirit Halloween opened this past weekend in Peru.

The Halloween costume store opened for the season at the site of the former JC Penney, 3950 Route 251. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Spirit Halloween has more than 1,450 locations across the U.S. and Canada and offers costumes for infants/toddlers, children, teens and adults as well as decor.

