Marseilles Knights of Columbus donates $806 to Ottawa Friendship House

Gary Oelschlager (right) representing Marseilles Knights of Columbus Council 15855 presented Ottawa Friendship House with a donation of $806 on July 23, 2024. (Photo provided by Tony Barrett)

The Marseilles Knights of Columbus Council 15855 donated $806 to Ottawa Friendship House on July 23.

This contribution marks another chapter in a longstanding partnership with the Knights of Columbus, the Ottawa Friendship House said in a news release.

“A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the knights for their continued commitment to enhancing the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Tony Barrett Ottawa Friendship House executive director. “For years, the Knights of Columbus from both Marseilles and Ottawa have organized a Tootsie Roll Drive that has significantly contributed to our cause. These efforts have raised thousands of dollars, greatly aiding our mission to improve the quality of life for adults with disabilities.”