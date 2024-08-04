Granville Days water fights make for a cool event Saturday

Emmett Gibson of Granville focuses on winning the water fight competition Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, during Granville Days at Hopkins Park. (Derek Barichello)

With a high temperature of 90 degrees, several children cooled off and took part in some friendly competition Saturday during the Granville Days water fights.

Trophies were awarded to the top three finishers in four different age groups. The contest took place at Hopkins Park.

Rylie Konczak finished first in the 5 and 6 year old division, followed by Emmett Gibson and Kaden Wiley.

Kadon Quick took the crown in the 7 and 8 year old division, finishing ahead of Brayden Cox and Anna Bell.

In the 9 and 10 year old division, TJ Kramarsic finished first, Gunner Perino second and Bryce Burris third.

Then in the 11 and 12 year old division, Emily Konczak finished first and Zoee Weeks was the runner up.

The event was organized by the Granville Fire Department with assistance from its Putnam County neighbors and other volunteers.

Granville, Hennepin and Standard fire departments are looking for volunteer firefighters. Anyone who is interested in helping can contact the Granville Fire Department on Facebook or call 815-339-2600.