Ottawa man shot in La Salle, taken to OSF for injuries

A 25-year-old Ottawa man was shot twice in the upper torso early Sunday morning in La Salle, according to La Salle police.

The man was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth-Ottawa where he is being treated for his injuries, Police Det. Sgt. Brian Camenisch said. The gunshot victim is not cooperating with law enforcement, police said.

La Salle officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Toni Street, at about 1:29 a.m. in reference to possible gunshots, Camenisch said.

Camenisch said the shooting appears to be isolated and the department is investigating.