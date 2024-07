Wear your favorite Taylor Swift Era or football team gear Thursday, Aug. 1, for Tiskilwa Pow Wow Days Family Night.

The event 6 to 9 p.m. at West Park will have a Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce theme. There will be games, music, touch a truck and a K-9 demonstration, among other activities. Second Story Teen Center will provide soda pop, water and popcorn. The events will be hosted by the Tiskilwa Community Association and Tiskilwa Public Library.