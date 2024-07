A crop duster airplane sprays a field Monday, July 22, 2024, near the intersection of East Ninth Road and Interstate 80 near Utica. (Scott Anderson)

It’s that time of year in La Salle County, when planes and helicopters, and even drones will make their way over the rural fields.

Farmers from the La Salle County Farm Bureau reported fields are being treated for fungicide throughout July.

This crop duster was spotted Monday near the intersection of East Ninth Road and Interstate 80 near Utica. The aircraft normally fly low to the ground, buzzing across fields.

A crop duster airplane sprays a field Monday, July 22, 2024, near the intersection of East Ninth Road and Interstate 80 near Utica. (Scott Anderson)