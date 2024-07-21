Motorcyclist dies in Peru 2-vehicle crash

Peru fire and EMS respond to a crash Saturday, July 20, 2024, on May Road, near Route 251 in Peru. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

A motorcyclist died Saturday following a two-vehicle crash on May Road, just east of Route 251 in Peru.

Peru police, fire and EMS responded at 10:35 a.m. to the crash involving a vehicle and motorcyclist. Upon arrival of the officers, the motorcyclist was found unresponsive, said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond. Life-saving efforts were performed by officers and EMS personnel, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Raymond said.

The investigation is ongoing by the Peru Police Department and the La Salle County Coroner, with the assistance of an accident reconstructionist from the Illinois State Police. Additional details regarding the circumstances of the crash will be released pending further investigation, Raymond said. The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification of their family and will be released by the coroner’s office.