The Illinois Valley Democrats – which includes La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties – is scheduled to meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the La Salle VFW, 2325 Donahue St.

The DePue boat races are July 26-28. The Illinois Valley Democrats plan on setting up a tent for this event. All raffle tickets need to be turned in at this meeting or as soon as possible. All Democrats are invited. Food can be purchased through the La Salle VFW.