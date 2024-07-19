Berry Memorial celebrates champions, Hall of Famers

Brian Lehr, at left, and Muff Travelstead Pflibsen were inducted Sunday into the Richard J. Berry Memorial Golf Association Hall of Fame.

Following last weekend’s Berry Memorial men’s golf tournament, the flight champions and 2024 Richard J. Berry Memorial Golf Association Hall of Fame inductees were honored at a banquet held at the site of the final round, the Eastwood in Streator.

This year’s two Hall of Fame inductees were Muff Pflibsen Travelstead and Brian Lehr.

Travelstead spent most of her life around golf courses after her parents’ purchase of Twin Creeks in the 1970s, a constant, helpful and friendly face on the Streator golf scene who supported all golfers, especially young ones.

Lehr took up the game of golf as a young man alongside his brother, Rick, and was a standout on the Ottawa High School golf team before starting a men’s career that has included championships at nearly all of the Illinois Valley’s tournaments, including the Pine Hills Invitational, Streator Country Club Invitational, Oak Ridge Invitational, Illinois Valley Golf Championship and Berry Memorial titles in 2009, 2010 and 2013.