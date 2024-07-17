OSF HealthCare defers decision on future Ottawa hospital plans for 1 month

OSF HealthCare has asked a decision on its new hospital by the Illinois Healthcare Facility and Services Board be deferred to September. (Scott Anderson)

The state of Illinois’ decision for future services at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa has received a stay.

Ottawa Commissioner Tom Ganiere informed the Ottawa City Council on Monday that, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, OSF HealthCare has deferred its certificate of need application for one month, to the September meeting of the Illinois Health Facility and Services Review Board, in order to discuss the opposition its healthcare plan for the area has stirred.

The state board, having heard from the people of Ottawa at a requested public meeting June 13 at Central Intermediate School, was originally scheduled to make its decision on Aug. 8 regarding the construction of a new $120 million hospital in Ottawa.

However, a proposed reduction of services, specifically, in the number of surgical beds and intensive care unit services, from the current hospital has drawn criticism from citizens.

“The intent of this, as I understand it, is to allow more discussion with the city and other various entities concerning the services that will be offered at the proposed new hospital,” Ganiere said. “OSF has put out a letter to ‘further discuss the opposition to the proposed hospital.’ Hopefully, by the time that meeting rolls around on I believe Sept. 19, we’ll have something more in line with what fills the community’s needs.

“I think what this shows is the openness of OSF, to sit down and talk with us about it.”

Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut added, “We’ll see what happens. It gives us another month to talk with them about it.”

OSF and Ottawa officials have confirmed previously they are in talks about modifying OSF’s plans.