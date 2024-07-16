Somonauk Republican serves as Donald Trump delegate at Republican National Convention

James Marter, Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in the 14th Congressional District, and Beth Findley Smith of La Salle County at the Illinois Republican Party State Convention in Collinsville. Marter was elected as a delegate for Donald J. Trump during the Primary Election for the 14th Congressional District. Both attended the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. (Photo provided by Beth Findley Smith)

Beth Findley Smith, a Somonauk Republican and La Salle County Board member, was one of Illinois’ 10 at-large delegates for Donald J. Trump at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Findley Smith is the second vice chair of the La Salle County Republican Party and chair of the YANA (You Are Not Alone) group.

In May, she was selected as an at-large delegate at the Illinois Republican Party State Convention in Collinsville, where she received the highest number of votes for an at-large delegate. She said her selection is a testament to her commitment to the Republican Party and her support for Trump.

”It is an honor to be selected as a delegate for Donald J. Trump at the Republican National Convention,” Smith said in a news release. “I am excited to represent Illinois and contribute to the future of our great nation.”

The Republican National Convention in Milwaukee brought together delegates from across the country to nominate the Republican candidate for president of the U.S.