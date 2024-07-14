Local politicians react to shooting at Donald Trump rally

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Here is some of the reaction from local representatives of La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties after what law enforcement officials are treating as an assassination attempt on former president and 2024 candidate Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

[ Officials say man who opened fire at Trump rally was a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania ]

Gov. JB Pritzker

“Violence is never the answer in our democracy. I am closely monitoring the situation and praying for former President Trump’s recovery. Thankful to the Secret Service for their quick response.”

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville

“There is no place for political violence in our democracy. It’s unacceptable and un-American. I am glad to hear that former President Trump is safe, and my prayers are with everyone who was impacted by this violence (Saturday).”

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap

“I am keeping President Trump, his family, and our country in my prayers following the horrific shooting at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania. I am grateful for the Secret Service and law enforcement who acted quickly to keep people safe.”

State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris

“It is now apparent that Former President Trump was just one inch away from assassination. It has been 43 years since the attempted assassination of President Reagan rocked our nation. (Saturday)’s events should be just as deeply unsettling for every American. My thoughts are with Former President Trump and everyone else impacted by this horrific incident.”

State Rep. Jed Davis, R-Newark

“God bless the men and women of the Secret Service and prayers for President Trump.”