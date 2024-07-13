Rene Parks Wendinger to head Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund

Artist, poet, language arts instructor and entrepreneur René Parks Wendinger of Streator has been hired by the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation to head its arts program. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

Wendinger, an English teacher at Streator High School, was recently appointed Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund Administrator to replace Amanda Weygand Zehr of Ottawa who led the program for two years.

“Amanda was a superb leader for the Arts of Starved Rock Country,” said Fran Brolley, SRCCF President and CEO. “We were fortunate to attract another accomplished artist and business professional in René to replace Amanda who stepped down from the position. We anticipate great things under her direction.”

Wendinger is a visual artist, poet and founder of Kankakee Tea Company. A native of Kankakee, she moved to Streator two years ago and built her creative practice by engaging the arts community.

Wendinger was a bookkeeper and accountant for more than a decade and was board treasurer for a nonprofit clinic in Kankakee for five years. She is also a yoga instructor and hike leader at Starved Rock State Park.

She has a master’s in English from Governors State University and a master’s of fine arts in poetry from Lindenwood University. An Ottawa Art League member, she’s shown, sold and presented a workshop on her art.

She believes Starved Rock Country is an ideal place to practice art because of its proximity to nature, galleries and a supportive arts community.

Her success in marketing her tea company, and her visual art and poetry has prepared her to help others promote their art. She plans to invite established artists to share how they’ve brought their art into the world and is considering an artist mentorship program.

She’s also considering open mic nights for poets and musicians at galleries, “Ravinia-style” theatre in local parks, and “Arts of Starved Rock Country Nights” at restaurants with a percentage of the proceeds benefiting the organization. She also hopes to survey and focus-group local artists to learn how they want to be supported.

SRCCF created the Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund when it received generous gifts from the former Illinois Valley Fine Arts Trust and Omni Arts Trust.

The fund provides financial support to nonprofits engaged in art across La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties, connects local artists with arts organizations, and in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts and Illinois Arts Council, awards competitive grants.

For information, contact Wendinger at rene@srccf.org.