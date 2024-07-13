La Salle County YANA to host regional director of Convention of States

You Are Not Alone announced a special event in collaboration with Save Our American Republic at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 S. Clark St., Utica. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Media)

You Are Not Alone announced a special event in collaboration with Save Our American Republic at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 S. Clark St., Utica.

The highlight of the evening will be a presentation by Lance Foust, the regional director of Convention of States. The Convention of States is a significant process allowing state legislatures to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution, with the goal of curbing federal overreach and restoring a balanced power structure in government.

In addition to the presentation, attendees can look forward to a 50/50 raffle and prize bags from the Trump Store on 34.

People of all political affiliations are encouraged to attend.

”We are delighted to partner with S.O.A.R. for this event and bring such a knowledgeable speaker to our community,” said Beth Findley Smith, chairwoman of YANA. “We welcome everyone to join us for this exciting and informative evening.”

For more information, contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com.