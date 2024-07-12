The Princeton Closet awards 6 students scholarships

The Princeton Closet recently awarded scholarships to six students in memory of Shirley and Dale Espel. (Photo provided by Barbara Jesse)

The Princeton Closet recently awarded scholarships to six students in memory of Shirley and Dale Espel.

In April of 1969 the feet of migrant children were traced by teachers to find their correct shoe and boot sizes. Some church women were asked to help collect shoes for these children. This in turn led to Church Women United opening The Princeton Closet. Their hope was to provide reasonably priced shoes, clothing and other items for these migrant children and their families who were, perhaps, too proud to accept charity.

Fifty five years later, The Princeton Closet is still going strong providing reasonably-priced shoes, clothing and household items to the citizens of Bureau County and beyond. Profits from the sale of these items are annually shared with nonprofit organizations in Bureau County, which have applied for a specific amount.

Along with this program, called Lending A Hand, The Princeton Closet also accepts applications for scholarship funds from the Princeton Closet Scholarship in memory of Shirley and Dale Espel. Scholarship funds are awarded in the spring to at least three high school graduating seniors that reside in Bureau County and are sent directly to the school that has been chosen by the recipient for the fall semester. This year six students have been awarded scholarships. Ava Williams of La Moille High School, Troy Anderson of Ohio High School, Caitlin Meyer of Princeton High School, Erin Dove of St. Bede Academy, Josie Edlefson of Bureau Valley High School and Katelyn Stoller of Bureau Valley High School.

Information concerning The Princeton Closet and its programs can be found on the website at princetoncloset.com.