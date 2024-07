Zion United Church of Christ in Peru will host vacation Bible school July 22-26 at the church, 1521 Sixth St. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Zion United Church of Christ in Peru will host vacation Bible school July 22-26 at the church, 1521 Sixth St.

There will be crafts, music, science, stories and activities. The week ends with a family celebration including a huge inflatable waterslide.

Register at https://zion-ucc--peru-illinois.mycokesburyvbs.com or call the church office at 815-223-2671.