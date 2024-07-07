July 07, 2024
Reddick library in Ottawa to host indoor ‘drive-in’ shows

Children to create car, airplane from boxes, then watch ‘Paw Patrol’ with complimentary popcorn

By Shaw Local News Network
Reddick Library in Ottawa

Children will have an opportunity to watch a couple of “Paw Patrol” episodes from a car or airplane created out of boxes at the Reddick Public Library in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The program will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, for children preschool aged through first grade. Children will create a car or airplane using boxes and their imagination, then watch a couple of “Paw Patrol” episodes and feast on some popcorn from their new vehicle.

The library, 1010 Canal St., will host additional activities the week of July 8. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, July 8: Messy Monday, preschool through first grade students. Join the library outside on the Fulton Street side of the library for a messy adventure. Activities may include shaving cream, water, or markers so dress for a mess.

6 p.m. Monday, July 8: Board of Trustees Meeting. The public is invited to attend the library’s monthly board meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 9: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11: Beach Mini Golf, kindergartners through third graders. Want to enjoy the fun of the beach without making the trip? Join the library for an indoor beach mini golf.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11: After Hours Bingo, adults. Have a blast at after hours bingo with chances to win gift card prizes. Enter this event through the library annex doors on Washington Street.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.

