Reddick library in Ottawa to host indoor ‘drive-in’ shows

Children will have an opportunity to watch a couple of “Paw Patrol” episodes from a car or airplane created out of boxes at the Reddick Public Library in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Children will have an opportunity to watch a couple of “Paw Patrol” episodes from a car or airplane created out of boxes at the Reddick Public Library in Ottawa.

The program will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, for children preschool aged through first grade. Children will create a car or airplane using boxes and their imagination, then watch a couple of “Paw Patrol” episodes and feast on some popcorn from their new vehicle.

The library, 1010 Canal St., will host additional activities the week of July 8. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, July 8: Messy Monday, preschool through first grade students. Join the library outside on the Fulton Street side of the library for a messy adventure. Activities may include shaving cream, water, or markers so dress for a mess.

6 p.m. Monday, July 8: Board of Trustees Meeting. The public is invited to attend the library’s monthly board meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 9: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11: Beach Mini Golf, kindergartners through third graders. Want to enjoy the fun of the beach without making the trip? Join the library for an indoor beach mini golf.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11: After Hours Bingo, adults. Have a blast at after hours bingo with chances to win gift card prizes. Enter this event through the library annex doors on Washington Street.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.