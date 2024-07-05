Bureau County Property Transfers: June 17-30, 2024

The following property transfers were recorded June 17-30, 2024, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office. (BCR file)

June 17, 2024

Mark Pierson (decd) and Stephen Pierson (ex) to Dena Vicknair, executor deed, part of Section 19 in Princeton Township, $285,000.

Jackie Cook to Nicholas Hanck, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Martin Subdivision in Ladd, $207,980.

June 18, 2024

Balboa Properties LLC to HHW Holdings LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 31 in Princeton Township, $50,000.

Tyler Thompson to Tina Grobe, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 6 in Tomlinson’s Addition in Mineral, $12,000.

June 20, 2024

Erin and Robert Boseo to Rashad Thompson, warranty deed, Lots 9, 10 and 11 in Block 76 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $220,000.

Elizabeth Rhodes (tr), Donald Rhodes Trust and Marjorie Rhodes Trust to Ham Capital LLC, trustees’ deed, Lot 4 in Block 123 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $65,000.

Dennis Blackwell to Cathy and Robert Griffin, warranty deed, Lot 15 in Malden, $41,800.

June 21, 2024

Connie Buchanan, Danny Spriet and Julie Szigeti to Antonio Aguilar and Eliberto Diaz, warranty deed, part of Section 3 in Clarion Township, $195,000.

David Bangert (AIF) and Bonnie Bangert to Katie and Kiernan Robinson, warranty deed, Lot 65 in Robert E. Bird’s Haven Addition in Princeton, $168,500.

June 24, 2024

Emily Follmer, David Pellegrini and Jessica Wines to Angel Gaeta, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 5 in Johnson Subdivision in Spring Valley, $100,000.

Lorina Bostick to Alexander Galambos and Michael Higgins, warranty deed, part of Lot 3 in Block 6 in Glenn’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $139,000.

Robert Kinsella (tr), Mary Kinsella Trust and Robert Kinsella Trust to Mark and Mark Beasanski, trustees’ deed, Lot 9 in Century Oaks Subdivision in Spring Valley, $175,000.

E & S Enterprises, Barbara Swalve Everett and Richard Everett to Robert and Terry Rapp, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 93 in Princeton, $175,000.

June 25, 2024

Kathleen Meredith to Ideller Jones and Tracy Ramsey, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Cambridge First Addition in Spring Valley, $139,900.

Lynne Doyle and Steven Hoscheid to Marley and Matthew Dunseth, warranty deed, Lot 15 in Block 5 in Cherry, $110,000.

Nora McCauley Ogan to Glenn Socki, warranty deed, Lot 173 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton.

June 26, 2024

Tyler Delathouwer to Donald and Kaylene Jamison, warranty deed, Lots 10 and 11 in Block 21 in Sheffield, $30,000.

Peggy Vladika to Janis Doty, warranty deed, part of Lot 13 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $140,000.

Maria Csukor (decd) and John Csukor (ex) to Crystal Blythe and Randolph Guyens, executor deed, part of Section 12 in Indiantown Township, $160,000.

June 27, 2024

Nicholas Hanck to Jonathan Smyk, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 127 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $145,000.

Lyle Sitterly III to Hawthorne Real Estate LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 17 in Block 3 and Lots 18, 19, 20 and 21 in Block 3 in Nelson’s Second Subdivision in Spring Valley, $55,000.

Mary Kuhnert (decd) and Raymond Kuhnert (ex) to Adam Jordan, Aric Jordan and Sharleen Seas, executor deed, Lot 9 in Block 1 in McDonald’s Subdivision in Walnut, $58,000.

June 28, 2024

Joseph McCarter to Manda Jonas, warranty deed, parts of Lot 13 in Malden, $121,000.

Joshua Duffield to Sonia Alvarez and Alfredo Herrera Jr., warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 39 in Ladd, $139,000.

Cornelius Hollerich to Jose Correa, warranty deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Block 87 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $72,500.

Darrin Lampe to Coleton Kelly, warranty deed, part of Lot 115, part of Lot 116, part of Lot 137 and part of Lot 138 in La Moille, $32,000.