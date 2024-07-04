Princeton area youth band to host summer concert

The Princeton Area Summer Band, under the direction of Megan and Steven Olson, will present a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, in Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton. (Photo provided)

The Princeton Area Summer Band, under the direction of Megan and Steven Olson, will present a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, in Soldiers and Sailors Park.

The concert is free and open to the public. Lawn chairs or other seating are recommended. The Lions Club will be selling concessions before and after the performance.

The Princeton Area Youth Band is a summer program consisting of students entering fifth through ninth grades from Princeton and other Bureau County schools. Students have come together and rehearsed for four weeks to prepare.

The concert will include a variety of musical pieces, including works for band such as “Dark Adventure,” “American Pride,” and “More Cowbell,” as well as versions of well-known music including “Oompa Loompa” and “Circle of Life.”

The band will also perform inside the Princeton Public Library at 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, in conjunction with the library’s summer reading program.